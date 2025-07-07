EDC invests in Mwasalat Holding, solidifying its position as UAE mobility champion

ABU DHABI, 7th July 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates Driving Company (EDC), a subsidiary of Multiply Group PJSC, has agreed to acquire a 22.5% stake in Mwasalat Holdings LLC, with the option to increase its shareholding to 50.6%, subject to completion of certain conditions and relevant regulatory approvals.

This strategic investment marks a major milestone in EDC’s long-term growth strategy, reinforcing its position as a mobility champion, accelerating innovation, and expanding its role in delivering seamless, safe and sustainable transport across the UAE and wider region.

The deal will unlock significant operational synergies, paving the way for greater profitability and long-term value creation. Building on EDC’s 25-year market legacy, it will broaden the company’s portfolio in line with a bold, future-focused mobility vision.

By strengthening EDC’s capabilities in public transport, the acquisition, once completed, will lay the groundwork for collaboration in bus and taxi operations, while creating new opportunities to enhance service quality, improve efficiency and elevate customer experience.

The partnership also supports the UAE’s ambition to lead in smart, technology-driven urban mobility and autonomous solutions, advancing a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable transport network for future generations.

Khaled Al Shemeili, CEO of Emirates Driving Company, commented, “Innovation is no longer a choice in the mobility sector – it is a strategic imperative. This investment in Mwasalat reflects our commitment to shaping the future of transportation by combining advanced technologies with operational excellence. Our goal is to deliver safer, more accessible and intelligent mobility solutions that meet the evolving needs of communities across the UAE. Together with Mwasalat, we will deliver a superior customer experience through digital platforms, AI-driven solutions, and seamless multi-modal transport, setting a new standard for smart mobility.”

Omeir Al Mheiri, Managing Director at Mwasalat Holding, said, “Our partnership with Emirates Driving Company marks the next chapter in Mwasalat’s journey as a leader in integrated mobility. By combining our shared commitment to smart mobility, sustainability, digital transformation and public service excellence, we will unlock significant opportunities to enhance service delivery, operational efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Together, we aim to redefine how mobility is experienced across the UAE and deliver significant value to the communities we serve.”