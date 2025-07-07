DSQC recalls Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from Diderot University

SHARJAH, 7th July 2025 (WAM) -- The Dr Sultan Al Qasimi Centre (DSQC) has revisited the moment His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received an honorary doctorate from Paris Diderot University, as part of its “Academic Degree” project for the month of July.

The degree was conferred on March 16, 2012, during an official ceremony in Paris. This honour recognised Sheikh Sultan’s lifelong contributions to education, scientific research, and cultural exchange, both nationally and internationally.

The university also commended the Sharjah ruler’s efforts in promoting intercultural communication between the Arab world and the wider global community.

During the ceremony, held at the university’s headquarters, H.H. Sheikh Sultan described the honorary doctorate as “a symbol of pride that will remain in memory.”

“We express our sincere gratitude to the President of the French Republic and the ministers for their support of collaborative initiatives that strengthen ties between the UAE and France, especially in education, health, renewable energy, the environment, and arts,” he said.

His Highness also praised the academic standing of the university and pointed to the successful cooperation between the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, University of Sharjah (UOS), and Sharjah Research Academy (SRA). This partnership, he noted, had already produced impactful research in a relatively short time.

After the ceremony, His Highness signed the university’s golden guestbook, and visited its dermatology museum, where he highlighted the university’s dedication to research and academic excellence.

Paris Diderot University, one of France’s oldest and most prestigious institutions, was founded in the 12th century. It was officially renamed in 1994 following the reorganisation of the University of Paris in 1970, and is renowned for its programmes in medicine, sciences, and humanities disciplines.

The honorary degree reinforces Sheikh Dr. Sultan’s respected global standing and reflects Sharjah’s continued progress in culture, education, and human development.



