Zayed Award for Human Fraternity names judging committee for 2026 edition

ABU DHABI, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity has revealed the new members of its judging committee, who will select the honoree(s) for the 2026 edition of the international and independent humanitarian prize, which recognises individuals and organisations - of all backgrounds, anywhere in the world - working selflessly and tirelessly to advance human fraternity and create breakthroughs towards peaceful coexistence.

The award is named in honour of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, renowned for his humanitarianism and dedication to helping people no matter their background or place in the world.

Representing diverse backgrounds and expertise, the distinguished jury members are well-positioned to review and evaluate the award’s nominations, which come from more than 60 countries and cover a range of humanitarian causes and initiatives including climate action, poverty alleviation, community development, and healthcare access.

The six members of the judging committee for the 2026 Zayed Award for Human Fraternity are Catherine Russell, Executive Director of UNICEF; Charles Michel, former President of the European Council and former Prime Minister of Belgium; Moussa Faki Mahamat, former Chairperson of the African Union Commission and former Prime Minister of Chad; Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan; His Eminence Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education at the Holy See; and Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

Judge Abdelsalam said, “This year’s judging committee members hail from Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas - and represent various fields including humanitarian aid to children, diplomacy, culture, education, media, and law. This richly diverse jury of influential figures truly represents the global mission of the award, and we look forward to honouring individuals and entities who are serving humanity, reflecting the late Sheikh Zayed’s legacy of humanitarianism rooted in extending support to all, without distinction. The award continues to receive the steadfast support from the patron of human fraternity, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”

Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director, said, “I’m honoured to join the judging committee of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, an important award with a strong commitment to furthering the lives of children and future generations. The award sets out to advance the principles outlined in the Document on Human Fraternity, including children’s rights and welfare, and aligns well with UNICEF’s mission to protect the rights of the world’s children.”

Charles Michel, Former President of the European Council said, “More than a prize, the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity serves as a platform to inspire and present to the world diverse models of peaceful coexistence and progress. As someone who has admired and supported the award since its inception, I am deeply honoured by this opportunity to join the jury of the seventh edition.”

Moussa Faki Mahamat, Former African Union Commission Chairperson, said, “As someone who has worked my entire life to promote unity across Africa and around the globe, I am privileged to be a jury member for the prize, which has so far honoured five recipients from the African continent. Alongside my fellow judges, we will focus our efforts on the next chapter of human fraternity.”

Saida Mirziyoyeva, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, said, “I am humbled to join this illustrious judging committee as the first-ever jury member from Central Asia. Together with my fellow jury members, we will aim to recognise the unsung humanitarian heroes who are improving communities and solving pressing challenges around the world.”

His Eminence Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education at the Holy See, said, “My appointment to the judging committee was part of the precious legacy of His Holiness Pope Francis, who inspired the establishment of the award and was an honorary recipient. I accept this responsibility bestowed upon me by Pope Francis, shared with the entire judging committee, to honour those putting into practice the values of human fraternity. In a spirit of service and obedience to Pope Leo, I look forward to reviewing nominations and to becoming familiar with so many people who are making a difference around the world.”

With nominations open until 1st October 2025, eligible nominators are invited to submit their nominations through the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity’s official website: zayedaward.org.

The award has so far recognised 16 recipients from 15 countries since its establishment in 2019, following the historic meeting in Abu Dhabi between the late His Holiness Pope Francis, 266th pope of the Catholic Church, and His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, during which the two religious figures co-signed the Document on Human Fraternity.

Past award recipients include the late Pope Francis, 266th pope of the Catholic Church (honourary recipient); Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb (honourary recipient); UN Secretary-General António Guterres; activist against extremism Latifa Ibn Ziaten; Their Majesties King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein and Queen Rania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Haitian organisation the Foundation for Knowledge and Liberty; the Community of Sant’Egidio organisation; Kenyan peacebuilder Shamsa Abubakar Fadhil; Indonesian charitable organisations Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah; world-renowned cardiac surgeon Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub; Chilean NGO founder Sister Nelly Leon Correa; Prime Minister of Barbados the Honorable Mia Amor Mottley; World Central Kitchen; and youth health innovator Heman Bekele.