Yas Island unveils summer shows, first-ever summer camp

ABU DHABI, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Yas Island is offering a season of family-focused fun this summer with new shows, theme park attractions, immersive marine events, dining campaigns and its first-ever summer camp.

From thrilling water slides to neon-lit spectacles, the destination’s latest offerings run until 31st August, with select offers valid into September.

Ferrari World Yas Island presents a new live show, Officina Maranello, offering an immersive journey into the making of a Ferrari V12 engine. Running six times weekly until 31st August, the show follows lead engineer Dina and her team through stages including foundry, forging and testing.

Yas Waterworld has launched its largest expansion to date: Lost City, a 13,445sqm zone featuring more than 20 new rides and attractions, bringing the park’s total to over 60. Highlights include Al Falaj Race, the region’s first side-by-side duelling tube raft race; Al Sahel Junior, a mini zero-gravity boomerango ride; and Bahamut’s Rage, a high-thrill log flume.

Yas Ladies returns every Friday from 13:00 to 22:00, offering privacy with an all-female staff and a vibrant programme of music, DJs and over 60 attractions.

Warner Bros. World Yas Island hosts DC Super Hero Season until 31st August, with live performances and character encounters featuring Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.

At SeaWorld Yas Island, families can enjoy the Electric Ocean Festival, running daily until 20:00 through 31st August. The event features neon marine performers, glow-in-the-dark face paint, live characters and creative stations. SeaWorld will also host Shark Week from 28th July to 3rd August, including educational activities and a shark-themed sleepover on 2nd August, with pizza, guided animal tours and exclusive shows.

Yas Island’s Kids Go Free offer runs until 30th September. With every booking by two adults, up to two children under 12 receive free accommodation, theme park access and meals across participating hotels and outlets.

The Yas Island Summer Camp runs weekdays from 7th July to 22nd August. Open to children aged 4–12, the camp includes educational and adventure-based activities across the island. Prices begin at AED1,595 for the first child, AED1,275 for siblings and AED900 for Yas Annual Passholders.

For younger children, Little Acres Summer Camp at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club runs until 22nd August with themed activities including slime-making, planting and crafts. Daily rates start at AED45 for members and AED130 for visitors.

Dining offers include the Summer Pitstop campaign across Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Marina, featuring a 62-day ‘dine and win’ competition with AED100 minimum spend. Prizes include a VIP fan experience at the Formula 1 season finale and race week access. Receipts must be uploaded to summerpitstop.ae.

Hunter & Barrel allows kids aged 8 and under to eat free with any main dish from 1st July to 31st August. Their Steak & Sip Tuesdays feature a Tomahawk steak for two with sides and a bottle of grape for AED699.

Pop City offers weekday deals with 50 percent off every second pops or bites box between 12:00 and 18:00, and weekend takeaway discounts on coffee with every three pops.

Paradiso’s seasonal promotions include Seafood Night on Mondays and weekday business lunches from AED99. Yas Marina’s dining spots—Stars’n’Bars, Ishtar, Iris Yas Island and Mika—offer happy hours, party brunches and themed night-time specials.

Yas Marina Circuit is offering up to 15 percent off driving, karting, passenger and behind-the-scenes venue experiences, valid for bookings until 31st August and experiences through 15th September.

Yas Island’s summer season continues to attract families with its blend of live entertainment, adventure, education and exclusive offers.