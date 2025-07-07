‏Ajman Municipality announces winners of inaugural edition of Scientific Research Award

AJMAN, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Municipality and Planning Department - Ajman held a ceremony to honour the winners of the first edition of the Scientific Research Award, launched by the MPDA’s Ajman X Centre.

The initiative aimed to foster innovation and scientific research across various domains that benefit municipal services and enhance the quality of life in Ajman, in alignment with Ajman Vision 2030 to cultivate national talent capable of contributing to the emirate’s future aspirations.

The event was attended by Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Department; Dr. Eng. Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, the MPDA's Executive Director of the Infrastructure Development Sector, Chairman of the Award Committee; Dr. Sheikha Noura Humaid Al Nuaimi, Innovation Advisor and Director of Ajman X Centre; Professor Dr. Tamer Elshandidy, Director of Graduate Programs at Ajman University; along with evaluation committee members, prominent researchers, and MPDA's employees.

Abdul Rahman Al Nuaimi expressed pride in the award's outcomes, highlighting its role in promoting a culture of research and innovation while creating an environment that encourages creativity within the Department.

The award was designed to inspire employees to submit original studies and practical projects with added value, aiding in the development of municipal services and supporting sustainable development.