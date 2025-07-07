G42, UAE Team Emirates-XRG unveil first AI-powered cycling helmet

ABU DHABI, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- G42 and UAE Team Emirates-XRG have announced the launch of the world’s first cycling helmet powered by generative AI, developed in collaboration with helmet manufacturer MET.

Riders from UAE Team Emirates-XRG will debut the innovative helmet during the ongoing Tour de France.

Andrew Jackson, Chief AI Officer at G42, said the collaboration with an elite team such as UAE Team Emirates-XRG offers a prime platform to demonstrate the transformative capabilities of AI, not only in enhancing athletic performance but also in pushing the boundaries of creativity, embodying the synergy between human and machine.

Faheem Ahamed, Chief Marketing Officer at G42, said the initiative offers cycling enthusiasts a new way to engage with UAE Team Emirates-XRG, regarded as one of the best teams in the sport. He added that the project integrates creativity at the core of innovation, bringing fans closer to the heart of the sport.

Mauro Gianetti, CEO and Team Principal of UAE Team Emirates-XRG, affirmed that G42 is the team’s official AI partner and that both parties are exploring new frontiers for AI in cycling. This includes refining training and race strategies, performance analysis, and enhancing fan engagement.