Sharjah Police boost presence with specialised research contribution at Japan conference

SHARJAH, 7th July 2025 (WAM) -- The General Command of Sharjah Police has strengthened its global profile by presenting a specialised research paper at the International Conference on Forensic Science, held in Osaka, Japan.

Lieutenant Noura Abdul Jalil Hajouni from the Chemistry Section of the Forensic Evidence and Laboratories Department delivered the paper remotely, highlighting a new trend involving the misuse of pharmaceutical products for recreational purposes – specifically the substance “tropicamide eye-drops”.

The study examined the chemical properties of the drug, its impact on the nervous system, indicators of its spread, and modern detection methods. It also spotlighted Sharjah Police’s efforts to monitor this phenomenon through advanced scientific techniques and precise laboratory analysis, underscoring the force’s readiness to tackle emerging challenges.

Brigadier Naji Mohammed Al Hammadi, Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of Criminal Security and Ports, emphasised the importance of national talent participating in international scientific forums, describing such involvement as an investment in developing expertise and empowering competencies. He noted that Sharjah Police is committed to knowledge-exchange and continuous learning, integrating research and development as a core pillar of its modernisation drive.

Al Hammadi affirmed that Sharjah Police will maintain this approach to enhance the force’s knowledge presence on the global stage, guided by the belief that knowledge is key to building a secure and progressive future.