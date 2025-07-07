Sheraa unveils 7th edition of Access Sharjah Challenge

SHARJAH, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) has opened applications for the seventh edition of the Access Sharjah Challenge (ASC), with this year’s edition focused on the education sector.

The challenge aims to empower global startups offering innovative learning solutions, aligning with the UAE’s National Strategy for Higher Education 2030.

With a total prize pool of AED500,000, ASC 2025 is open to education-focused startups with validated prototypes and a proven track record of corporate or government collaboration. Applications are accepted until 17th August.

Two winners will each receive AED250,000 in equity-free grants to pilot their solutions across four institutions in Sharjah: Alsedra Private School, Khalifah Al Hamzah American School, Pakistan Islamia Higher Secondary School, and Al Badee Nursery.

Organised by Sheraa in collaboration with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) and Sharjah Education Academy (SEA), this year’s challenge addresses two priority areas: the Future-Ready Skills Challenge, focused on equipping students with essential digital and foundational skills, and the Arabic in Early Childhood Challenge, which seeks to instil a deep connection with the Arabic language from an early age.

Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, said the initiative reflects Sharjah’s strategic commitment to education: “ASC 2025 offers a dynamic platform where forward-thinking ideas converge with strategic ambition. Through this initiative, we aim to enrich a vibrant learning ecosystem that nurtures lifelong learning and sparks intellectual curiosity.”

She added that Sharjah’s strong public-private partnerships and digital infrastructure position it as a regional leader in reimagining the future of education. “This is an open invitation to the world’s most innovative education startups to help shape an inclusive, agile, and future-ready learning model,” she said.

Ali Al Hosani, Director-General of SPEA, highlighted the authority’s role in shaping the Future-Ready Skills Challenge: “Innovation is now the cornerstone of shaping the future and supporting sustainable development. Our collaboration with Sheraa and SEA aims to empower students with the tools to lead this transformation.”

Professor Pauline Taylor-Guy, Chancellor of SEA, introduced the Arabic Language in Early Childhood challenge as SEA’s contribution to restoring Arabic as a core element of identity. “We aim to empower teachers, involve families, and create vibrant learning environments where Arabic is lived, not just learned,” she said.

The programme targets startups at the Pre-Series A to Series C+ stages, with strong leadership and scalable, impact-driven solutions. Applicants must be open to establishing a local presence in Sharjah to pilot and grow regionally.

From over 2,000 anticipated applications, 10 startups will be shortlisted through a two-stage evaluation process. The first stage involves criteria-based filtering; the second, interview-based assessment focusing on local fit and pilot readiness.

On 20th August, a Champions Training session will prepare implementation leads from partner organisations. This will be followed by a Startup Readiness Sprint on 27–28 August, focusing on solution fit, pitch development and collaboration readiness.

Finalists will pitch to a judging panel, and two winners will be selected to launch pilots on 22nd September 2025, with real-world implementation, continuous support and long-term scaling potential.

The programme will culminate in a pilot showcase during the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education on 14–15 February 2026, where the winners will be announced.