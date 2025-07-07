UN chief warns against AI militarisation at BRICS Summit

NEW YORK, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has warned against efforts to militarise artificial intelligence, stressing the need for a multilateral response rooted in equality and human rights, with meaningful involvement of developing countries in the governance of this rapidly evolving field.

Delivering his remarks at the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the Secretary-General said that AI is reshaping economies and societies, calling for wisdom in directing this transformation to minimise risks and maximise its potential for good.

He noted that the Pact for the Future advocates the establishment of a new framework of trust and cooperation, beginning with the creation of a UN-led, independent international scientific advisory body on AI. This body will provide impartial, evidence-based guidance accessible to all Member States.

Guterres emphasised the call within the Pact for the Future for a regular global dialogue on AI under the auspices of the United Nations, involving all Member States and relevant stakeholders.

He stressed that AI must not become an exclusive domain for the few, but rather a tool that benefits all, particularly developing countries, which must have a meaningful voice in global AI governance.

The Secretary-General revealed plans to soon present a report outlining innovative voluntary financing options to support AI capacity-building in developing countries, urging the BRICS group to support these initiatives.

He said, “We cannot govern AI effectively or equitably without addressing deeper structural imbalances in our global system. We live in a multipolar era with shifting power dynamics. Such a world demands multilateral governance with global institutions that are fit for purpose, particularly the Security Council and the international financial architecture.”

Guterres pointed out that current institutions were designed for a bygone era and an outdated balance of power. He affirmed that Security Council reform is critical, highlighting the outcomes of last week’s Financing for Development conference in Seville, including calls for greater developing country participation in global economic governance, a mechanism for effective debt restructuring, and a threefold increase in the lending capacity of multilateral development banks—especially through concessional finance and local currency lending.

He underscored that these efforts are vital for countries, particularly in the Global South, to close the digital divide and harness AI’s full potential, enabling it to serve as a powerful engine for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

He concluded that cooperation built on trust, which begins with all nations respecting international law without exception, remains humanity’s greatest innovation.