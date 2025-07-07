UAE rescues crew of British ship attacked in Red Sea

ABU DHABI, 7th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates announced that the ‘Safeen Prism’ vessel, operated by AD Ports Group, responded to a distress call from the British-flagged commercial ship ‘Magic Seas’ after it came under attack in the Red Sea.

The attack caused damage to the vessel’s structure, forcing its crew to abandon ship under difficult maritime conditions.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) confirmed that the UAE’s response operation successfully rescued all 22 individuals aboard the vessel, including crew and security personnel.

The rescue operation was carried out in close coordination with specialized maritime authorities, including the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and the relevant international organizations, in accordance with the highest standards of safety and emergency response.

The swift action reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to the safety and security of international maritime navigation and its humanitarian solidarity with all nations in addressing the increasing challenges in strategic waterways.