China activates emergency response to flooding in Zhejiang, Fujian

BEIJING, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Monday activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in the eastern provinces of Zhejiang and Fujian as Typhoon Danas approaches.

Danas — the fourth typhoon of this year, as counted by China's meteorological authorities — made landfall in Taiwan late Sunday night and exited to sea early Monday morning. It is forecast to make a second landfall along the coast between Taizhou in Zhejiang and Ningde in Fujian sometime between Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening, the ministry said.

According to China Daily, the typhoon will bring heavy rainfall to affected regions from Monday to Thursday, with parts of southeastern Zhejiang, the eastern coast of Fujian and central-eastern Jiangxi province expected to experience heavy to torrential rains.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.