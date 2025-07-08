Special Olympics UAE kicks off summer activities

ABU DHABI, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Special Olympics UAE has announced the launch of the Special Olympics UAE Summer Camp, which will commence on 14th July, in collaboration with Jam Sports Academy.

The camp is organised in partnership with Al Thiqah Club for the Disabled, the Sharjah Sports Council, Ajman Club for the Disabled and Ajman Government’s summer programme.

Running until mid-August, the initiative aims to provide a supportive, educational and active sporting environment for athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout the summer.

The camp offers a well-rounded programme of sporting, educational and recreational activities tailored to meet the needs of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, within a safe and stimulating setting that encourages skill development.

Participants will take part in a variety of sports, including basketball, badminton, football, table tennis and the Fit-5 fitness programme.

