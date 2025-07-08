'Sharjah Chess' to organise friendship championship with Oman

SHARJAH, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Cultural Chess Club has lined up an exciting schedule for this July, in addition to its summer programme titled "Our Vacation Changes," which features a variety of events and workshops.

This five-week initiative will host the UAE-Omani Friendship Chess Championship from 13th to 18th July 2025, where several Omani players are set to participate alongside local talents, alongside numerous engaging workshops.

Currently, the club is hosting the UAE Open Individual Chess Championship for Women, as well as competitions for the Under 8 and Under 10 categories for both boys and girls. Organised in collaboration with the UAE Chess Federation, this championship sees 141 participants, both male and female, battling it out until 12th July.

Khalifa Ahmed Al Mazrouei, a member of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club's Board of Directors and Chairman of the Cultural Committee, noted that the club's hall has become a haven for chess enthusiasts, thanks to the many events it organises and hosts. The club is sending 33 players to the UAE Individual Chess Championship, a timely preparation for the upcoming Arab Championship, which will take place in Morocco from 20th to 28th July.