Sharjah Ladies Club hosts event showcasing Korean culture

SHARJAH, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Ladies Club (SLC) has hosted an event titled “Discover Korea’s Beauty in Winter” in collaboration with Korea National Tourism Organisation.

The cultural experience took place inside the club’s Ice-Skating Rink, where guests were transported into a uniquely styled “Korean winter” that blended beauty, wellness, and culture.

The event participants explored various aspects of Korean culture, with a special focus on beauty trends and wellness practices. One of the event’s key highlights was virtual consultations with Korean medical and beauty experts, who provided tailored advice on skincare and beauty.

The programme featured interactive workshops on Korean beauty techniques such as colour analysis and makeup, live cooking, cake decoration inspired by Korean aesthetics, and creative activities for children and young girls.

Ameera Al Amri, Head of Events at SLC, commented, “This event underscored our commitment to organising cultural experiences that empower women and align with the spirit of the Year of Community. It was more than a showcase, it was an opportunity to connect, learn, and celebrate wellness and self-expression through the lens of Korean culture."