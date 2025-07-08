T20 superstars return to DP World International League T20

DUBAI, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Some of the biggest T20 superstars from around the world will feature in the DP World International League T20. The DP World International League T20 Season 4 will begin on 2nd December with a blockbuster opening.

DP World International League T20 Season 4 will feature six teams across a 34-match tournament, with the final on 4th January 2026.

England’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 winners Alex Hales, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Phil Salt and Sam Curran are among the returning players.

Besides the star-studded England line-up of players at the DP World ILT20 Season 4, West Indies mega stars Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sherfane Rutherford and Shai Hope will be giving it their all for their respective franchises.

West Indies stars Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sherfane Rutherford and Shai Hope will also feature, alongside Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza and Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi. Australia’s Tim David and New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee have confirmed availability.

The teams have completed the first phase of squad selection (eight players each). The first phase for Season 4 squad selection included the retention window for players from Season 3 and the new signings window which finished on 16th and 30th June, respectively.

In the second phase of the Season 4 squad selection process, the teams will complete their respective squads at the DP World ILT20 Season 4 Player Auction – date and details to be announced in the next few days.

Dubai Capitals added Afghanistan’s Waqar Salamkheil, Luke Wood and Muhammad Jawadullah to strengthen their bowling. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders signed Alex Hales, Liam Livingstone and Sherfane Rutherford.

The Desert Vipers have included former ADKR opener Andries Gous as their new signing; the Season 1 and Season 3 finalists have retained the core of their Season 3 squad. Dan Lawrence, David Payne, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Lockie Ferguson, Max Holden, Sam Curran and Wanindu Hasaranga will be rejoining the Vipers for Season 4.

Season 1 winners Gulf Giants have signed Afghanistan’s globally recognised all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, who will be making his DP World ILT20 debut this season while donning the Giants kit as one of their new signings.

England’s Moeen Ali returns to the DP World ILT20, the T20 great will be playing for the Giants as a new signing. Dashing Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the other new Giants’ Season 4 signing. Gurbaz’s earlier DP World ILT20 stints were with Sharjah Warriorz (Season 1), Dubai Capitals (Season 2) and Desert Vipers (Season 3).

Season 2 winners MI Emirates have added all-round strength to their squad by including the all-format all-rounder – Chris Woakes as a new signing. Sri Lanka’s upcoming all-rounder Kamindu Mendis is the other MI Emirates new signing for Season 4 – Mendis will be making his DP World ILT20 debut.

Sharjah Warriorz have added Sikandar Raza (previous team Dubai Capitals) – the globetrotting Zimbabwean all-rounder was the Season 2 Red Belt Winner – Most Valuable Player. Sri Lanka’s star white-ball spinner Maheesh Theekshana returns to the side as a new signing, he had appeared in eight games for the Warriorz in Season 2 of the DP World ILT2o.

Warriorz have included Australia’s big-hitting batter Tim David as a new signing. David played for MI Emirates in Season 1 and the Gulf Giants in Season 2. USA left-arm fast bowler Saurabh Netravalkar has also joined the Warriorz.

