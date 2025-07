KUWAIT, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The price of Kuwait oil went down 9 cents to US$69.98 per barrel on Tuesday, compared to US$70.07 per barrel last Friday, as Kuwait Petroleum Corporation stated on Tuesday.

Brent Crude rose by US$1.28 to US$69.58 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate fell by 93 cents to US$67.93 per barrel, according to the Kuwait News Agency.