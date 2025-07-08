Ajman Municipality launches ‘Building Compliance Package’ to enhance sustainability

AJMAN, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Ajman Department of Municipality and Planning announced the launching of the “Building Compliance Package”, to enhance the sustainability of buildings, and increase their readiness according to the highest health and safety standards, aligning with the Ajman Vision 2030 to create a civilisational environment that enhances the attractiveness and quality of life of the Emirate.

The pacakge was introduced in cooperation and coordination with the strategic partners, represented by the General Headquarters of Ajman Police and the General Directorate of Civil Defence, to support integrated implementation of safety requirements and enhance community security.

Abdul-Rahman Mohammed Al-Nuaimi, Department’s Director-General, said, “The building compliance package is an essential pillar in improving the efficiency of infrastructure, and increasing the readiness of buildings to face various risks, by the implementation of proactive procedures that contribute to the enhancement of the security and safety of the populace.”

He added, “The package targets building owners, real estate offices, property management offices or whoever is representing them, to ensure their facilities’ compliance with all applicable stipulations and standards.”