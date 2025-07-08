Explosion kills 1, injures 4 in Russia

MOSCOW, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- One person was killed, and four others were hospitalised after an explosion in the city of Ryazan, located about 200 kilometres southeast of Moscow, Russian authorities said.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations stated that an explosion occurred inside a two-storey building on Sobornaya Street in the city of Ryazan, resulting in the death of one person and injuries of varying degrees to four others, who were transported to hospital to receive the necessary treatment and medical care.

Police are investigating the cause of the blast. One of the injured individuals is being questioned by investigators.

No fire broke out following the explosion, and the building was not severely damaged.