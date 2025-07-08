Liwa Date Festival celebrates UAE's cultural, farming legacy

ABU DHABI, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Liwa Date Festival celebrates the date harvest season in the UAE, which begins every June, through a series of entertainment and heritage activities and competitions. These are part of its 21st edition, taking place from 14th to 27th July in Liwa City, Al Dhafra Region.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the festival reaffirms its commitment to celebrating one of the UAE’s most enduring cultural and agricultural traditions.

This year’s edition features 24 competitions, including 12 date mazayna contests covering categories such as Dabbas, Khalas, Fard, Khenaizi, Buma’an, Shishi, Zamli, the Largest Date Bunch, the Al Dhafra and Liwa Elite Dates competitions, and the Al Ain Fard and Khalas contests.

It also includes seven fruit competitions for various local and mixed varieties of lemons, mangoes, red and yellow figs, and the Local Fruits Basket contest.

The festival further features three Model Farm competitions across the Western and Eastern Mahadir (agricultural farms) and Al Dhafra cities, as well as contests for the Most Beautiful Palm Frond Basket and artistic creations made from palm trunks.

Beyond the competitions, the festival presents a diverse programme of heritage events, daily activities, and cultural initiatives that preserve the legacy of the date palm as a symbol of the UAE’s rich heritage and ongoing prosperity.

It also promotes family and community ties, encourages intergenerational engagement, and reinforces values of cooperation and belonging, reflecting the spirit of the UAE’s Year of the Community.