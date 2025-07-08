Nahyan bin Mubarak receives team behind ‘Al Wathiqa’ podcast from Zayed Higher Organisation

ABU DHABI, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, welcomed the team behind the national media initiative “Al Wathiqa” at his Majlis in Abu Dhabi.

The project was launched by the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, in collaboration with TRENDS Research & Advisory, with the aim of documenting key milestones in the UAE history through the creative voices of People of Determination, within a contemporary cultural vision.

During the meeting, Sheikh Nahyan praised the project for its national and humanitarian message, emphasising that “Al Wathiqa” stands as a pioneering model in leveraging media to promote national identity and empower People of Determination to actively contribute to shaping the historical narrative of the country.

He stated, “I was delighted to meet this inspiring team, whose work on the ‘Al Wathiqa’ project reflects the essence of tolerance, empowerment, and community partnership. The People of Determination involved have demonstrated an exemplary model of media creativity, proving their ability to convey the story of the nation in a powerful and profound manner. This initiative is a sincere national voice that embodies the spirit of the Union and deep pride in the UAE’s identity.”

These efforts, he added, align with the wise and visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who places great importance on People of Determination and believes in their vital role in building society and contributing to national development.

He also praised the outstanding partnership between the Zayed Higher Organisation and TRENDS Research & Advisory, acknowledging the center’s valuable intellectual contributions and academic supervision that enriched the content of the podcast episodes and ensured their historical credibility—befitting the legacy of the UAE and its founding leaders.

For his part, Abdullah Abdul-Aali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, expressed his deep appreciation for the meeting with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, highlighting his continuous support for People of Determination and the strong moral encouragement extended to the project team.

Al Humaidan stated, “We were honoured to meet Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, a longstanding advocate for empowerment in the UAE. His recognition of the ‘Al Wathiqa’ project is a badge of honour for everyone involved in this national endeavour. We are also proud of our strategic partnership with TRENDS Research & Advisory, whose scholarly support and rigorous content development played a vital role in bringing the project to life in its distinguished form.”

He added that “Al Wathiqa” is more than just a podcast; it is a comprehensive national empowerment project that merges media, heritage, and knowledge. It provides People of Determination with a genuine platform to share cultural content that reflects their pride in the nation and enhances their presence in the media landscape.

The “Al Wathiqa” initiative falls under the umbrella of the “Talented Determination” programme launched by the Zayed Higher Organisation, which supports the diverse talents of People of Determination in fields such as acting, broadcasting, painting, singing, and music.

The podcast presents a unique experience delivered by five presenters with various challenges, who were professionally trained in voice and media production. Across 25 short episodes, they narrate stories from UAE history, including the lives of founding leaders, key heritage landmarks, cultural traditions, and significant national occasions.

Content development was led by researcher Jumaa Al Darmaki, in collaboration with TRENDS Research & Advisory, which played a central intellectual role in reviewing historical material and ensuring the accuracy of the content.

Al Wathiqa is part of the Zayed Higher Organisation’s strategic vision to empower People of Determination in the fields of media and culture, reflecting a broader institutional goal of transitioning from care to leadership.