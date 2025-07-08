Hamad Al Sharqi, Mansour bin Zayed inaugurate Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, officially inaugurated Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah.

The hospital was established as part of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan initiatives, at a total cost of AED843 million, and is considered one of the UAE’s most advanced healthcare projects.

Spanning an area of 89,000 square metres, the hospital has a current capacity of 222 beds, expandable to more than 350. It specialises in providing tertiary care services in line with the highest global standards.

Their Highnesses, accompanied by several officials, toured the hospital’s facilities, including centres of excellence, operating theatres, intensive care units, laboratories and inpatient wards. The hospital features three medical centres of excellence: the Burn Treatment Centre, the Rehabilitation Centre and the Trauma Treatment Centre, all equipped with state-of-the-art technology to deliver comprehensive, world-class healthcare.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi praised the initiatives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, particularly those aimed at advancing the country’s healthcare system and delivering the highest standards of care in accordance with international best practices. He lauded the President’s commitment to ensuring the wellbeing of UAE citizens.

He underlined the importance of Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in strengthening the healthcare sector in Fujairah and supporting the provision of advanced and integrated medical services for citizens and residents.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed expressed his appreciation for the President’s dedication to enhancing the UAE’s comprehensive and sustainable development journey and his commitment to providing dignified living standards for Emiratis across the country.

He affirmed that Sheikh Khalifa Hospital is one of the most vital development projects implemented under the President’s Initiatives, aligned with the UAE government's future vision to elevate the national healthcare system and establish a healthy and prosperous society.

He added that the hospital’s inauguration is part of ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure across all emirates and improve services for citizens as part of a broader vision to strengthen social and developmental pillars in the coming decades.

He also emphasised the project’s role in enriching the national healthcare ecosystem by training and qualifying Emirati professionals to contribute to the country’s medical sector.

The hospital is equipped with the latest medical technologies, including advanced imaging systems such as CT scans, MRI, and tomography, in addition to modern laboratories and specialised equipment for its three centres of excellence.

It also houses a state-of-the-art emergency and trauma department with 30 beds, expandable to 60, and 55 outpatient clinics catering to diverse healthcare needs. Its comprehensive rehabilitation centre features cutting-edge therapeutic equipment, including speech therapy and audiometry, a hydrotherapy pool, two hyperbaric oxygen therapy rooms and advanced prosthetic support.

The burns unit comprises 10 patient rooms, five intensive care beds dedicated to burns, and an operating theatre equipped for such cases. The hospital also includes four royal suites, eight VIP suites, 45 beds across medical and surgical wings, 15 general intensive care beds and 10 cardiac ICU beds.

Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Fujairah was established under the President’s Initiatives to support the UAE’s healthcare infrastructure to the highest international standards, providing advanced medical services to residents close to their homes as part of a fully integrated medical project.

The hospital is managed by The Medical Office (TMO) under PureHealth Group, which oversees the Sheikh Khalifa hospital network in the northern emirates, under the umbrella of the President’s Initiatives and in coordination with the Presidential Court.

The Medical Office provides strategic guidance and governance for the hospital, playing a key role in expanding access to advanced healthcare, nurturing national talent in the health sector and strengthening community health across the UAE.

In line with the leadership’s commitment to developing national competencies, the hospital prioritises training and upskilling Emirati medical professionals through specialised educational and training programmes aimed at preparing a new generation of healthcare leaders.

The hospital operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for emergency and inpatient services. Outpatient clinics receive patients from 08:00 to 17:00, Monday to Friday, ensuring continuity in delivering high-quality, professional healthcare services.