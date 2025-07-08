DIHAD, Pakistan Association Dubai sign MoU to advance sustainable humanitarian work

DUBAI, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The DIHAD Sustainable Organisation has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Association Dubai, setting the stage for long-term collaboration on sustainable humanitarian and healthcare initiatives in the UAE and beyond.

The partnership marks a shift from emergency response to a more integrated, development-driven model of humanitarian aid, prioritising sustainability, education, and capacity-building.

Through this agreement, both parties will jointly launch initiatives in healthcare, education, and community development. The collaboration includes support for the Pakistan Medical Center, including medical supplies and essential medicines, enabling it to provide free care to patients of all nationalities in the UAE.

Other planned initiatives include technical training, volunteer programmes, awareness sessions, and knowledge-sharing to boost long-term community resilience.

Khaled Al Attar, Director-General of DIHAD Sustainable Organisation, said, “Our mission goes beyond delivering aid; we focus on building integrated development systems that strengthen communities and empower them to become self-reliant. This partnership embodies our vision of global collaboration and sustainable humanitarian impact.”

Dr. Faisel Ikram, President of the Pakistan Association Dubai, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing healthcare, education, and social welfare through strategic partnerships. “This collaboration will help expand our impact both locally and globally,” he added.

The MoU highlights modern humanitarian efforts as long-term, inclusive, and development-led. It aligns with DIHAD’s global mission, which has impacted over 22.9 million people in 197 countries through more than 967 partnerships and €1.4 billion in projects. The organisation also hosts global forums and recently launched initiatives such as a Smart Learning Room in Egypt.

The Pakistan Association Dubai is the only licensed community organisation representing the Pakistani expatriate community in Dubai and operates the region’s first non-profit healthcare facility of its kind. Its work spans healthcare, education, and repatriation services.