Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing member of Energy Council

SHARJAH, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree appointing Khamis Abdullah Al Mazrouei as a member of the Energy Council (EC).

The decree stipulates that His Excellency Khamis Abdullah Khamis Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), is to be added as a member of the Energy Council in Sharjah.

Al Mazrouei will complete the membership term specified in Emiri Decree No. (76) of 2024 concerning the formation of the Energy Council in the emirate of Sharjah.