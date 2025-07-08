Hamad Al Sharqi receives Fujairah Culture and Media Authority award-winning team

FUJAIRAH, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received Nasser Mohammed Humaid Al Yamahi, Executive Director of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, along with the award-winning team who participated in the Arab Radio and Television Festival in Tunisia.

During the meeting at Al Rumaila Palace, Sheikh Hamad was briefed on the Authority’s participation in the prominent regional event and the awards received by its television and radio productions.

Fujairah TV won first place for its programme ‘Tifan Awal’, which presents a captivating documentary-style focus on Emirati heritage. Fujairah Radio also earned two major awards: the first for the public awareness short 'Dirham of Prevention – Healthy Nutrition', and the second for the programme ‘My Mother’s Tales’.

Al Yamahi expressed his gratitude to the Ruler of Fujairah for the audience and for his unwavering support of the media and cultural sectors in the emirate.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani, Director of the Fujairah Emiri Court.