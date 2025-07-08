Club World Cup trophy on public display as FIFA opens new office in New York

NEW YORK, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) today announced the public exhibition of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 trophy at Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City.

The showcase, running from 8th to 12th July, is open daily from 10:00 to 17:00 local time and aims to bring fans closer to the atmosphere of the tournament, which concludes on 13th July at MetLife Stadium.

The official launch ceremony for the trophy display took place yesterday and was attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation, and retired Brazilian football legend Ronaldo.

Infantino said the initiative aligns with FIFA’s mission to unite people and promote peace through football. He noted that the tournament has so far attracted more than 2.26 million fans from 168 countries, featured players from 72 nations, and seen goals and points registered by teams from every continent, reflecting the global character of the competition.

Eric Trump expressed his gratitude to FIFA for organising the event in New York, stating that the Trump Organisation is proud to host this international occasion. Ronaldo also praised the fan experience surrounding the tournament.

As part of its expansion in the United States, Infantino announced the opening of a new representative FIFA office in Trump Tower, complementing its existing offices in Miami, which oversee legal and regulatory operations related to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 and the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The FIFA President affirmed that the expansion reflects the organisation’s commitment to maintaining a strong presence in the host cities of its tournaments and commended the significant support provided by US federal and local authorities in ensuring the tournament’s success.

MetLife Stadium will host three high-profile matches this week, including the semi-final between Fluminense and Chelsea tonight, followed by Paris Saint-Germain versus Real Madrid tomorrow. The final is scheduled to take place on 13th July at 15:00 Eastern Time.