Yas Clinic launches advanced robotic spine surgery programme

ABU DHABI, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Yas Clinic Khalifa City, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre, has launched an advanced robotic spine surgery programme that uses an intelligent navigation system powered by artificial intelligence, marking a significant step forward in establishing Abu Dhabi as a leading hub for advanced medical care.

The launch follows the successful completion of two complex procedures by the medical team on female patients in their fifties and sixties who were suffering from spinal canal stenosis and chronic pain that had impaired their mobility.

The precision of the robotic intervention accelerated the patients’ recovery and enabled them to return to their normal lives.

Dr. Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at the hospital, said the technology represents a breakthrough in minimally invasive surgery, enabling unprecedented levels of precision and safety while significantly reducing potential risks.

Professor Amr El-Shawarbi, Consultant Neurosurgeon, said the system constitutes a revolution in spinal surgery by providing complete control and extreme accuracy, offering patients better prospects for safe and rapid recovery.

The launch is part of the hospital’s strategy to integrate cutting-edge medical solutions and expand the scope of robotic surgery to include other specialties in the future, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional destination for advanced surgical procedures.