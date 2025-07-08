UAE Attorney-General receives Dutch Procurator-General

ABU DHABI, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, received S.J.S. (Sue) Preene, Procurator-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and her accompanying delegation at the UAE Attorney General Office in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting explored ways to strengthen judicial cooperation between the two sides and exchange perspectives on several issues of mutual interest, supporting the development of public prosecution functions and broadening legal partnerships between the two countries.

Al Shamsi welcomed the Dutch Procurator-General, highlighting the importance of the meeting in fostering bilateral cooperation and reinforcing ties in the legal and judicial fields to serve shared interests.