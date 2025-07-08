Russian-made 'Atom' EV passes Arctic endurance test

MOSCOW, 8th July 2025 (WAM) -- A prototype of the Russian-made 'Atom' electric vehicle (EV) has successfully completed a 10-day endurance test in Arctic conditions, showcasing its resilience to extreme cold and environmental stress, according to Viory.

The trial, conducted on the ice-covered Barents Sea and aboard the nuclear-powered icebreaker 50 Years of Victory, demonstrated the vehicle’s capability to operate reliably in one of the harshest climates on the planet.

Rosatom Director-General Alexei Likhachev praised the results, stating, “The vehicle was exposed to a hostile, aggressive, salty and windy environment for 10 days. Overall, the performance was excellent. There are no issues with the battery at all — only around 10 percent of its total reserve was consumed.”

Alexander Bukhvalov, head of Rosatom’s Electric Mobility division, emphasised the broader significance of the mission. “This Arctic expedition of the Atom EV helps build public confidence in modern technologies. In Russia, temperatures can reach -40 °C, and the distances are vast. This test proves that electric vehicles can be viable even in severe northern conditions,” he said.

The Atom electric vehicle was first unveiled in 2021, with the initial unit produced in 2024. Full-scale production is scheduled to begin this year at Moscow’s Moskvich automobile plant.