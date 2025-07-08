UAEU, DCD mark graduation of third cohort of Social Care Professionals Capacity-Building Programme

ABU DHABI, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), in collaboration with the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, has celebrated the graduation of the third cohort of the Social Care Professionals Capacity-Building Programme.

The ceremony took place at Hilton Yas Island Hotel, attended by representatives from partner entities and faculty members.

The initiative, led by the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and the Continuing Education Centre at UAEU, reflects a strategic partnership aimed at advancing specialised national talent and improving the quality of social services in Abu Dhabi.

This year’s graduating class included 130 professionals from public and private social sector institutions who completed one of three professional diplomas: Social Work Practice Skills, Non-Clinical Psychology, and School Counselling.

Mohamed Bin Huwaiden, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at UAEU, said the programme is a vital investment in Emirati human capital. “At UAEU, we believe national development starts with nurturing the individual. Our professional programmes equip the community with field-ready specialists in line with the leadership’s vision, where the individual is the nation's greatest asset,” he said.

He emphasised that professions such as social work and psychology are essential disciplines and commended the strong collaboration with the Department of Community Development in empowering professionals to serve the community.

Mubarak Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Social Licensing and Regulatory Sector at the Department, noted that the programme forms part of wider efforts to raise the standards of social care in Abu Dhabi by training professionals to meet globally recognised benchmarks.

Participants were drawn from a broad range of institutions, including public schools, the Family Development Foundation, Family Care Authority, Abu Dhabi Police, Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute, and private sector social care providers.

Since its inception in 2022, the programme has graduated over 283 professionals across three cohorts: 111 in the first, 42 in the second, and 130 in the third.

Graduates received their certificates during the ceremony, which concluded with a group photo. Attendees lauded the joint efforts of UAEU and the Department in offering high-quality training programmes aligned with the UAE’s human development goals.