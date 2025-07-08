Fujairah Ruler receives Mansour bin Zayed

FUJAIRAH, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

During the meeting, held at Al Rumaila Palace, Their Highnesses discussed fraternal and cordial matters, and emphasised the significance of strategic projects being implemented under the UAE President's Initiatives, which contribute to advancing the nation’s development path.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad praised H.H. Sheikh Mansour's continuous efforts and close follow-up on the implementation and advancement of key projects across various sectors.

They also discussed several national matters of mutual interest, particularly the developmental initiatives across the emirates, with a special focus on healthcare projects.

Their Highnesses affirmed the commitment of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to driving forward sustainable development and enhancing quality of life throughout the UAE, reflecting his vision for a more prosperous future for the nation and its people.