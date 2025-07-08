Nahyan bin Zayed reshapes Abu Dhabi Athletics Club board

ABU DHABI, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has issued a resolution to restructure the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Athletics Club.

The newly appointed board will be chaired by Colonel Khalid Rashid Humaid Al Zaabi, with membership comprising Rashid Sughair Mohammed Al Baloushi, Dr. Hashel Obaid Salem Al Tunaiji, Lulwa Obaid Ahmed Al Muhairi, and Saeed Sarhan Al Suwaifi.

The board's term will extend for three years from the date of issuance of the decision.