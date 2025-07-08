Department of Health – Abu Dhabi showcases emirate’s global leadership in healthcare innovation

ABU DHABI, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has led a high-level delegation on a strategic mission to the US to strengthen partnerships and showcase Abu Dhabi’s excellence in life sciences and precision medicine.

The visit reflected the emirate’s global leadership in healthcare innovation and its commitment to international cooperation to advance scientific research, innovation, and ethical medical governance.

The delegation visited key US cities including Boston, Washington DC, and Philadelphia, in parallel with Abu Dhabi’s participation at BIO International Convention 2025, one of the world’s foremost biotechnology events.

The visit spotlighted the emirate’s achievements in AI, digital health, genomics, and clinical research, and showcased Abu Dhabi’s Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine (HELM) Life Science Cluster, while promoting long-term strategic partnerships with government entities, research institutions, and global innovators.

Her Excellency Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of DoH, said, “This mission demonstrated Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to cement its position as a global centre of excellence in health and life sciences. We are committed to fostering partnerships that advance healthcare innovation and enhance quality of life, both in the UAE and globally.”

The delegation conducted more than 20 strategic meetings and visits with public and private sector leaders across the US, aimed at enhancing knowledge exchange and investment opportunities, and marked the signing of new agreements that will accelerate the adoption of advanced health solutions.

The mission facilitated joint actions between DoH and global organisations set to shape the future of healthcare. These alliances reinforce the Emirate’s steadfast dedication to advancing health outcomes through impactful global collaborations, pioneering research and a robust infrastructure that fosters innovation, talent and investment.

Key agreements and partnerships were formed with prestigious US-based peers and partners, including the University of California, San Francisco, the Innovative Genomics Institute, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Abbott, Aetna International, GEMMABio and Children’s National Hospital.

These collaborations focus on establishing genome surgery centres, advancing vaccine development and manufacturing, integrating innovative research platforms and localising pharmaceutical production, while also expanding access to US healthcare networks, developing genomics and biotechnology research centres and launching advanced cell and gene therapy programmes for children.

On the side-lines of Abu Dhabi’s participation at BIO International Convention in Boston, USA, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a flagship hospital in the UAE for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of the PureHealth group, have successfully enabled expedited access to Tremfya, a next-generation biologic medication for patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

This strategic partnership marks the first availability of the treatment outside the United States, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a as a pioneering destination for healthcare innovation and advanced, patient-focused care.

Representing Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem, the delegation included key stakeholders such as Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Mubadala BIO, M42, Masdar City, KEZAD Group, PureHealth, StartAD, Khalifa University, New York University Abu Dhabi, and Etihad Cargo.

Abu Dhabi continues to lead the region in genomics through the Emirati Genome Programme, which has successfully sequenced more than 800,000 samples, creating one of the most advanced national genomic databases. The emirate is also home to more than 90 licensed research centres and over 30 ongoing clinical trials in areas such as oncology, rare diseases, and chronic conditions.

Advanced data platforms such as Malaffi, which securely store over 5 million patient records—enable AI-powered insights and real-world evidence, while national initiatives like the Golden Visa have enabled more than 2,000 long-term visas for researchers and healthcare professionals from around the world.

This strategic visit reflected Abu Dhabi’s broader vision for healthcare transformation—driven by innovation, investment, and a deep commitment to global collaboration.