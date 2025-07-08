UAE Gender Balance Council showcases national achievements in advancing care economy, financial inclusion at G20 meeting

DUBAI, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- the UAE Gender Balance Council highlighted the nation’s successful experience in women’s economic empowerment and its efforts to strengthen the care economy and financial inclusion during its participation in the third technical meeting of the G20 Empower Working Group.

The meeting took place from 1st to 4th July in the Republic of South Africa, which currently holds the G20 Presidency.

The meeting assembled G20 member states, invited countries, civil society organisations, and experts to foster dialogue on gender balance and women's empowerment in the economy. Key discussions focused on enhancing women's representation in leadership roles and preventing gender-based violence.

On this occasion, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, emphasised that comprehensive gender balance is a national priority rooted in the vision of the UAE’s leadership, which believes that women’s empowerment, security, and inclusion are core pillars of sustainable prosperity and development.

She said, “Driven by this forward-thinking vision, the UAE is firmly committed to promoting an inclusive approach to gender balance, one that safeguards, supports, and empowers women in all areas of life.”

She commended the well-integrated agenda designed by South Africa for this third technical meeting, which centred on three key priorities: ending gender-based violence, advancing the care economy, and promoting women’s financial inclusion. She stressed that these interconnected areas are critical for driving progress, economic resilience, and social cohesion.

Mona Al Marri reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to these goals, highlighting its progress and dedication to expanding cooperation and innovation with G20 partners to turn shared aspirations into concrete outcomes.

She underscored the significance of these outcomes in contributing to the G20’s policy agenda, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 5.

During the meeting, Mouza Mohammed Al Ghuwais Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the UAE Gender Balance Council, emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation among G20 countries to advance gender balance and women’s empowerment, particularly in the economic sector. She explored effective strategies to increase women’s representation in leadership and decision-making roles.

In her remarks, she highlighted the UAE’s efforts to economically empower women, address gender-based violence, and advance the care economy and financial inclusion through innovative legislation and policies. She emphasised that creating safe environments for women to live and work enables them to contribute to national development fully.

She discussed specific UAE legislation aimed at protecting women from all forms of violence and the institutional initiatives in this area. Mouza Al Suwaidi noted the UAE’s role in enhancing regional capacities through partnerships, training programs, and policy exchanges.

Furthermore, she stressed the importance of the care economy as a vital social and economic necessity, referencing national laws, policies, and initiatives led by the Ministry of Community Development. She also highlighted the UAE’s achievements in promoting women’s financial inclusion and ensuring broad access to financial services, recognising these as critical factors in fostering independence, resilience, and opportunity.

In particular, she mentioned the launch of the National Financial Inclusion and Literacy Strategy in May 2025 as a significant milestone.

Mouza Al Suwaidi expressed pride in the UAE’s progress in these three focus areas and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to further advancement. “We welcome the opportunity to work alongside our G20 partners,” she said. “Together, we can build a future grounded in gender balance, one in which both women and men enjoy safety, respect, and the opportunity to reach their full potential.”