MoFA, Abu Dhabi Customs sign agreement to advance digital integration, streamline government services

ABU DHABI, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a comprehensive institutional framework for data and information exchange and to activate digital integration between the two entities.

The agreement aims to deliver exceptional services, reinforce principles of partnership and coordination, and expand cooperation in alignment with the strategic vision of the Government of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates.

The MoU was signed by Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs, at MoFA’s Abu Dhabi Headquarters.

The MoU seeks to develop an integrated digital system for secure electronic data exchange between the two parties. It ensures effective information sharing, robust data governance, enhanced protection, and the provision of smart, interconnected services that meet the needs of stakeholders with flexibility and high quality.

Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that the partnership with Abu Dhabi Customs, through secure electronic integration and seamless data exchange, represents a key pillar in supporting digital transformation and achieving the goals of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.

He added that the Ministry has adopted an innovative, future-focused approach to service delivery by leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to develop a smart, proactive digital ecosystem that streamlines processes, reduces time and effort, and eliminates unnecessary procedures.

This approach contributes to enhancing government efficiency improving service quality, and elevating overall quality of life, while meeting the evolving needs and aspirations of the wider community.

For his part, Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori expressed his pride in this constructive collaboration, emphasising that the MoU marks a pivotal milestone in Abu Dhabi Customs’ efforts to enhance digital integration with government entities. This initiative contributes to improving customs operations efficiency, elevating service quality, and achieving the highest standards of institutional excellence — all in support of Abu Dhabi’s vision to be a leading global hub for trade and smart services.

Al Mansoori added that data exchange and electronic integration with strategic partners are top priorities in Abu Dhabi Customs' future vision. These are key pillars in building an intelligent customs ecosystem that supports the UAE’s national plans for a diversified, sustainable knowledge economy and reinforces Abu Dhabi’s status as a global center for trade.