Operation Green Shield dismantles criminal networks in Amazon, seizes $64 million in assets

ABU DHABI, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- In a major milestone for international environmental law enforcement, Operation Green Shield, led by the UAE Ministry of Interior through the International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate (I2LEC), succeeded in dismantling major criminal networks operating across the Amazon Basin.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 94 individuals and the seizure of illicit assets worth over US$64 million.

Over a two-week period, the operation – codenamed “Green Shield” – carried out more than 350 field operations with the participation of over 1,500 officers in Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru.

The campaign was coordinated from a central command centre in Bogotá and overseen strategically by the UAE Ministry of Interior.

The operation built on the success of “Operation Green Justice” in 2024, achieving deeper cooperation and real-time intelligence sharing, which enabled participating countries to secure even stronger results this year.

Key outcomes included the seizure of over 310 tonnes of illegally extracted raw minerals, 61 tonnes of calcium oxide, and 3,800 cubic metres of illegally harvested timber, in addition to more than 39,000 gallons of smuggled fuel.

The operation also struck a significant blow to wildlife trafficking, with the rescue of over 2,100 live animals and the confiscation of 6,350 deceased specimens (including birds, lizards, and mammals). Authorities also seized 530 units of heavy equipment used in criminal activities, including bulldozers, trucks, and crushers.

Among the most notable successes, Peruvian police dismantled the “Los Depredadores del Oriente” gang involved in wildlife trafficking and rescued 1,400 live animals. Meanwhile, authorities in Colombia dismantled three organised crime groups and a cell linked to the Clan del Golfo, one of the country’s most powerful criminal syndicates.

Lieutenant Colonel Dana Humaid Al Marzouqi, Director-General of the International Affairs Bureau at the UAE Ministry of Interior and Coordinator of the I2LEC Centre, praised the results and reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to leading climate-related law enforcement globally. She stated that Operation Green Shield stands as a landmark achievement in climate-focused international enforcement.

She added, “The scale and speed of the outcomes reflect not only the strength of regional cooperation but also the growing determination of governments to treat environmental crimes as a top security issue. From rescuing thousands of animals to disrupting illicit economies worth tens of millions of dollars, the outcomes of Operation Green Shield send a clear message about the power of coordinated enforcement. I2LEC remains committed to enabling countries to act, share intelligence, and achieve meaningful gains for our environment and future generations.”

The operation also demonstrated the critical role of advanced technology, with Esri’s ArcGIS Mission tool enabling real-time location tracking and communication between teams in remote areas – strengthening field operations and supporting ongoing investigations and prosecutions.

The I2LEC Centre played a pivotal role in the success of the operation by coordinating the entire campaign, harmonising procedures between national forces, collecting and analysing field data, and providing essential technology and equipment to facilitate real-time information sharing and synchronised action.

Following the successful campaign, I2LEC and its partners are analysing the collected data to develop long-term strategies to dismantle criminal networks and strengthen environmental governance in the region. Further seizures and arrests are expected as investigations continue in coordination with the operation’s participants.

Senior officials from partner countries praised the operation. Colonel Jorge Andrés Bernal Granada, Director of the Carabineers and Environmental Protection Directorate of Colombia’s National Police, highlighted his country’s leadership in environmental law enforcement and said, “We have made tangible progress in combating illegal mining, fuel theft, and wildlife trafficking. Colombia is proud to be part of this international front to safeguard the integrity of the Amazon’s ecosystems.”

He added that this effort forms part of a broader strategy that enhances both environmental security and international cooperation against common threats, calling on allied nations, including the UAE, to continue fostering cooperation to protect the Amazon as a natural heritage for humanity.

Fausto Patricio Iñiguez Sotomayor, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ecuador’s National Police, stated that Ecuador’s first participation in an I2LEC-led initiative marks a pivotal step in combatting environmental crimes. He said, “Thanks to the UAE’s support through I2LEC, we successfully dismantled cross-border criminal groups profiting from environmental destruction.”

General Manuel Elias Lozada Morales, Director of the Environment Division of Peru’s National Police, expressed pride in participating for the second consecutive year in Operation Green Shield and extended his thanks to the UAE for its steadfast commitment to defending the Amazon rainforest.

He affirmed that this international cooperation demonstrates how unity and joint action can effectively protect one of the world’s most vital ecosystems and ensure its preservation for future generations.

Renato Madsen Arruda, General Coordinator for the Protection of the Amazon, Environment, and Historical and Cultural Heritage at Brazil’s Federal Police, said this collaboration reflects Brazil’s long-standing commitment to protecting its natural resources. He expressed pride in the country’s efforts to disrupt criminal operations, particularly illegal gold mining, in remote areas of the Amazon.

Operation Green Shield is the latest in a series of international enforcement campaigns led by I2LEC, a platform launched by the UAE Ministry of Interior in 2023 in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

I2LEC aims to enhance global law enforcement capabilities, promote international cooperation, and support climate objectives by targeting criminal economies that drive environmental degradation. Since its launch, I2LEC has trained over 2,000 officers, facilitated global operations, and served as a catalyst for unifying law enforcement agencies around a shared mission to protect the planet.