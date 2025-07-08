ADPIC partners with Plenary Group to advance private sector engagement

ABU DHABI, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) has formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading developer, investor, manager of infrastructure and real assets Plenary Group to advance private sector engagement (PSE) in infrastructure projects across Abu Dhabi.

One of the key outcomes of the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit that was hosted by ADPIC, the MoU established a collaborative partnership between the two organisations to plan, develop and implement strategic PSEs within the emirate.

These efforts are part of a broader push to enable impactful PSE models across Abu Dhabi and are being driven in close collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), ADPIC’s strategic partner in attracting private sector expertise and capital into priority infrastructure projects.

ADPIC undertakes the review, supervision and monitoring of capital projects in Abu Dhabi, overseeing implementation and delivery to the highest standards of safety, quality and sustainability. It is currently managing initiatives worth approximately AED200 billion.

Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre, said, “Strengthening private sector engagement is vital to delivering resilient, efficient, and future-ready infrastructure. This partnership with Plenary reflects our commitment to fostering high-impact collaboration that unlocks long-term value for Abu Dhabi, while supporting innovation, economic diversification, and world-class project delivery.”

Paul Crowe, Plenary CEO, added, “The MoU strengthens our strategic relationship with ADPIC and reinforces our mutual commitment to advancing private sector engagements across the emirate. We look forward to collaborating with ADPIC on Abu Dhabi’s strong pipeline of PSE projects.”