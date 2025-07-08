Abu Dhabi Maritime announces third edition of Maritime Awards

ABU DHABI, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, in collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced the third edition of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards, to take place during the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show on 20th November 2025.

The Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards aim to set benchmarks for excellence in marina management and operations throughout the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) and to highlight their exceptional work.

Submissions are now open to all licensed marina owners or operators throughout the MENAT region.

Dr. Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director-General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said, "The launch of the third edition of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards represents a significant milestone in our efforts to establish an integrated framework that enhances marina operations and encourages the adoption of best practices across this vital sector. Through this collaboration, the Integrated Transport Centre reaffirms its commitment to supporting initiatives that align with Abu Dhabi’s urban development and economic diversification goals, while advancing the quality of maritime services in line with the emirate’s vision for a modern and sustainable infrastructure. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with partners to further elevate the maritime sector."

Capt. Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group, added, “We had a tremendous response to the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards last year, with triple the number of submissions we received in the programme’s first edition. With this expansion to 13 total awards categories and one special recognition, we hope to bring even more global attention to the exciting work and ideas across the regional marina industry. We look forward to seeing participating marinas’ achievements this year and to sharing them with the world.”

Returning to the third edition are the five categories recognising exceptional performance by marinas in “Customer Experience,” “Employer Excellence,” “Health & Safety,” “Innovation,” and “Sustainability.” The “Outstanding Marina” award goes to the marina that has shown distinction across all five dimensions.

New this year are six project and individual-based award categories to supplement the Awards’ six existing accolades for marina organisations.

A seventh new category, “Outstanding Emerging Marina,” will become the programme’s second top honour. Designed specifically for small and medium enterprises, it has the same criteria as the “Outstanding Marina” category but is limited to marinas with 200 or fewer berths.

“Outstanding Marina” and “Outstanding Emerging Marina” award applicants are automatically considered for the five organisational sub-categories. However, to ensure equitable opportunity for all participating marinas, winners of the top two honours will be excluded from wins in additional organisation-based categories.

Three new project-based categories will reward the most impactful marina “Sustainability Project,” “Innovation Project,” and “Wellbeing Project.” These awards give marinas a chance to showcase a single standout programme or initiative. These categories are designed to recognise targeted efforts with demonstrated success, rather than organisation-wide approaches.

The three new individual categories will celebrate the people making a difference in the regional marina industry. With the “Outstanding Leader Award,” “Outstanding Service Hero Award,” and “Rising Star Award,” the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards aim to acknowledge the managers and workers who inspire their colleagues, customers, and communities.

Finally, the returning “Most Popular Marina” recognition will also feature in the programme’s 2025 edition. Later this year, members of the public will be invited to cast their votes for their favourite marina through a tamper-resistant online portal.