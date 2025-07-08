RTA provides 15 temporary rest areas for delivery bike riders

DUBAI, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced 15 new air-conditioned rest areas for delivery bike riders at key bus and metro stations across the emirate.

The initiative supports RTA’s ongoing efforts to improve road safety, enhance quality of life, and provide essential services and comfort for this segment during the midday work ban.

The ban, which prohibits outdoor work under direct sunlight from 12:30 to 15:00 daily, is currently in effect and will continue until 15th September.

The establishment of these temporary rest areas complements RTA’s efforts to provide air-conditioned shelters for delivery bike riders, which previously included the installation of 40 permanent facilities across key locations in the emirate.

The exterior design of these shelters was carefully developed to reduce the impact of direct sunlight while ensuring effective insulation without obstructing visibility. Internally, the shelters are equipped with various amenities, such as water dispensers, mobile phone charging stations, and ample nearby parking for motorbikes, among other features that enhance rider comfort and promote their compliance with traffic rules and regulations.

The newly established temporary rest areas are being supplied with 7,500 ready-made hot meals courtesy of the UAE Food Bank, in partnership with Deliveroo. The initiative seeks to provide free meals to delivery riders in recognition of their daily service to the community and their critical contribution to the emirate’s economy, especially amid the rapid expansion of the delivery sector.

The new rest areas have been set up at the following bus stations: Gold Souq, Al Satwa, Al Jafiliya, and Oud Metha. They are also available at the following metro station exits: e& (Exit 1), Al Qusais (Exit 1 and 2), Emirates Towers (Exit 1), Insurance Market (Exit 2), Centrepoint (Exit 1), Al Furjan (Exit 1), Business Bay (Exit 2), DMCC (Exit 2), ADCB (Exit 2), and BurJuman (Exit 4).