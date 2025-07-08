International Award for Arabic Children's Literature calls for entries

SHARJAH, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) – The International Award for Arabic Children's Literature, presented by E& and organised by the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), continues to accept entries for its 17th edition until August 31, 2025.

UAEBBY has invited authors, illustrators, and publishers from around the world to submit their creative works in Arabic through the award's official website. This is part of its efforts to support Arab creativity in children's literature and enhance the presence of Arabic books for children and young adults in the global cultural landscape.

The International Award for Arabic Children's Literature is one of the most prominent initiatives contributing to the advancement of Arabic children's literature, with its comprehensive vision that combines quality content, rich language, and profound message. Since its inception, the award has succeeded in transforming into a true platform for discovering talent and nurturing creative individuals. It has also helped motivate Arab publishing houses to produce engaging, creative, and innovative books that take into account the cultural specificities of the Arab region within high artistic standards.

The total value of the award is AED 1.2 million, divided across five main categories covering various age groups (5-18 years). Prizes are distributed equally between the author, illustrator, and publisher in four categories, while the "Young Adult" category award is awarded to the author and publisher only.

The award also allocated AED 300,000 to support specialised training programmes aimed at qualifying and developing young Arab talent working in the fields of writing, illustration, and publishing for children and young adults, in line with international standards and enhancing cultural identity.

This year's award categories include: "Early Reader," for children from birth to five years old; "Picture Book," for ages 5 to 9; "Chapter Book," for ages 9 to 12; and "Young Adult Book," for ages 13 to 18. This year's new category, "Nonfiction," recognises distinguished Arabic works that inspire curiosity, promote critical thinking, and present realistic content in innovative, engaging, and age-appropriate ways.

Entries must be original, written in Arabic, and published within the past five years. They must not have previously won any other awards. They must also not infringe on copyright or intellectual property rights. Manuscripts, educational books, series, electronic, or audiobook publications are not accepted.

Participation must be through an officially registered publishing house. Resubmission of previously nominated books is prohibited. The jury also reserves the right to withhold the award or disqualify any work that does not meet the requirements.

The award invites all those working in the Arabic children's book industry to participate with their works, which combine literary creativity with educational value and contribute to building a generation of readers who are aware and passionate about the Arabic language.

Entries can be submitted via the award's website: https://uaebby.org.ae/iaacl. They must submit a photocopy of the participating book, mention the applicant's name, and ensure all required information is provided in the approved electronic form.

The winners are scheduled to be announced during the opening ceremony of the Sharjah International Book Fair 2025, where the winning works will be honoured in a festive atmosphere attended by a select group of writers, publishers, and bookmakers from within and outside the country.

This represents the culmination of the award's ongoing efforts to support the Arab children's publishing industry and affirms the UAE's ongoing commitment to advancing Arab children's culture and strengthening the role of books in developing the awareness of generations.