European Parliament approves gradual introduction of electronic border controls

BRUSSELS, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) – The European Parliament approved the gradual introduction of electronic border controls on Tuesday. If EU member states approve the plans, the controls could start in autumn.

The entry-exit system is an automated control system that will be used to check non-EU nationals entering or leaving the European Union. Upon arrival, travellers will be required to present their passport, provide their date of departure and undergo fingerprint and facial recognition scanning.

The introduction of the system has already been postponed several times, most recently in October last year, as Germany, France and the Netherlands were not yet ready.

During the transition period, Member States will continue to stamp travel documents. In exceptional circumstances, such as very long queues, they may temporarily suspend the system.

On Tuesday, 572 MEPs voted in favour, 42 voted against, and 67 abstained.

"Parliament has now done its part and ensured that the entry-exit system can be used at the EU's external borders as soon as possible," said rapporteur Assita Kanko in a press release.

It is now up to the European Commission to decide when the system will be implemented. Kanko had previously indicated that October should be a realistic start date.