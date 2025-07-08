Emirates Intellectual Property Association participates in 66th Session of WIPO General Assembly

GENEVA, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Emirates Intellectual Property Association (EIPA) is participating in the Sixty-Sixth Series of Meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), which commenced today at the organisation’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, and will continue until July 17.

The event is attended by official delegations and representatives of member states and relevant international organisations.

The Association’s delegation is headed by Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidly, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs at Dubai Police and Chairman of the EIPA.

Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus stated that the EIPA’s participation in the WIPO General Assembly meetings reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting the global system for intellectual property protection and to strengthening international partnerships in this vital sector, which forms a key pillar of the innovation- and knowledge-based economy.

He affirmed the EIPA’s dedication to actively shaping the future of this sector by exchanging expertise with member states and staying informed of the latest initiatives and trends. This effort supports the UAE’s position as a leading regional hub for protecting intellectual property rights and encouraging creativity.

He explained that the Association aims to enhance cooperation with various international bodies and specialised organisations and to keep pace with legislative and technological developments in intellectual property protection systems globally. This contributes to reinforcing the UAE’s role as an active player in this important field.

The participation reflects the Association’s commitment to its role as a national representative in international forums, and its continuous efforts to exchange experiences and build partnerships that contribute to the development of the innovation and creativity protection system, aligning with the UAE’s goals of supporting the knowledge economy and enhancing the competitiveness of the business environment.