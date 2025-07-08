Sharjah Court of Cassation holds its inaugural session

SHARJAH, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Court of Cassation in the emirate of Sharjah held its inaugural session on Monday, July 7, 2025, issuing rulings on several civil and criminal appeals, alongside decisions to suspend enforcement of certain judgments.

This session marked the start of the court’s judicial mandate as outlined in Law No. (7) of 2025 on the Regulation of Judicial Authority in the emirate, issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The first session was presided over by udge Ahmed Abdullah Al Mulla, Chairman of the Court of Cassation, with the participation of Judges Sabri Shamsuddin, Dawood Abu Al-Shawareb, and Miftah Salim Saad.

Judge Al Mulla emphasised that the court’s assumption of its judicial responsibilities represents a historic milestone in the development of the emirate’s judicial system. He noted that the court’s establishment reflects the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to build a comprehensive and integrated legal framework founded on the principles of justice and the rule of law.

Al Mulla praised the institutional support and the integration of the justice system in Sharjah, led by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council.

Al Mulla stated that the Court of Cassation is the highest judicial authority in the emirate. It is entrusted with establishing legal principles, ruling on appeals, and issuing final and binding judgments. This contributes to the unification of legal interpretations and enhances the stability of judicial decisions.

He added that the new judicial authority law constitutes a significant step forward in developing Sharjah’s institutional framework, showcasing the emirate’s focus on maintaining a justice system that is effective and independent. Al Mulla affirmed that justice is fundamental to upholding rights, litigation is a guaranteed right for all, and everyone is equal before the law without discrimination.

Judge Al Mulla commended the efforts of Judge Dr. Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Judicial Department, and all judicial staff working to protect rights and uphold justice.

Under Law No. (7) of 2025, the Court of Cassation is established as an independent, supreme judicial body in Sharjah. The law permits the court to convene sessions, when necessary, in any city within the emirate.

The court is composed of a president, vice president, and a sufficient number of judges appointed by Amiri decree. The vice president assumes the president’s duties in their absence.

The court operates through several judicial chambers that review appeals and requests in line with the provisions of the law. As part of the emirate’s legal framework, the Court of Cassation plays a major role in protecting rights and freedoms. It reinforces the rule of law by overseeing the correct application and interpretation of legal provisions to serve justice.

According to the law, the Court of Cassation has jurisdiction over appeals filed against judgments issued by appellate courts and other courts in cases eligible for cassation under the law. It settles jurisdictional disputes between judicial bodies in the emirate, unifies judicial principles, and ensures the correct application of the law.

The law further authorises the court to hold members of the Executive Council, heads of local government departments, and their equivalents accountable. This applies following a referral by the Executive council or its delegate, for actions committed during their official duties.

The court is also responsible for ruling on appeals filed by the Public Prosecutor in the public interest, as set out in the Federal Civil Procedures Law, and for hearing appeals submitted after this law came into effect.