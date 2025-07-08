SM visits London to enhance digital capabilities

SHARJAH, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah Municipality (SM) paid a working visit to London as part of its ongoing efforts to develop institutional capacities and learn from global best practices in municipal and digital services. The visit included field trips and meetings with British government agencies and international corporations, which bolstered the municipality's commitment to digital transformation and simplifying customer services.

Dr Jawaher Al Shehhi, Director of the IT Department and leader of the visiting group, stated that the visit demonstrates the municipality's commitment to engaging employees in important visits. The aim of these experiences is to enhance municipal operations, specifically in the areas of digital transformation and AI, which are crucial for establishing proactive measures. Establishing proactive, customer-centric digital services is the goal.

The tour focused on investigating the latest Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technology, demonstrating its significance in decision-making, boosting field service efficiency, and allowing smart and sustainable infrastructure development. The delegation also looked at advanced solutions in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, smart cities, and digital twin modelling—all of which are critical for successful implementation and continual service improvement.

Dr Al Shehhi stated that the tour accomplished several objectives, including learning about the most recent GIS applications in urban planning, asset management, and smart services.

The team investigated government efforts to integrate GIS with AI and data analytics for everyday operations and policymaking. They also exchanged knowledge with major worldwide GIS firms and investigated collaborative work environments linked to current technologies to improve efficiency and quality, paving the path for more cooperation and the use of innovative digital technology in municipal operations.