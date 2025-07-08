UAE places human rights as top priority at 2026 Water Conference

GENEVA, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) – The United Arab Emirates reaffirmed its longstanding commitment to human rights - particularly the right to safe drinking water and sanitation - during a high-level discussion panel at the 59th session of the Human Rights Council.

As a co-host of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, alongside the Republic of Senegal, the UAE emphasised that ensuring equitable access to water is not only a development priority but a fundamental human right central to its national and international efforts.

Jamal Jama Al Musharakh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations and Other International Organisations in Geneva, participated in a discussion panel, which was convened in accordance with Human Rights Council Resolution 57/13, adopted on 10th October 2024. The session focused on integrating human rights into the preparatory process for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference.

In this regard, Al Musharakh said: “This important discussion reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to advancing human rights to water and sanitation, both locally and globally. We believe empowering people through access to safe water and sanitation is essential to achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and building sustainable, inclusive communities.”

Al Musharakh underscored the importance of inclusivity in shaping the themes and outcomes of the 2026 Conference.

He further highlighted the UAE’s leadership in expanding access to clean water through both national strategies and international development initiatives, including the ‘UAE Water Security Strategy 2036’, the ‘Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative’, and the ‘UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia)’, which has provided clean water to over 15 million people in 37 countries around the world.

The UAE is championing a transparent, collaborative, and inclusive process that centers human rights, gender equality , and support for marginalized communities across all six proposed interactive dialogues. The country is also actively preparing for the upcoming preparatory meeting convened by the President of the General Assembly in New York on 9th July, where the themes of the interactive dialogues will be formally adopted.