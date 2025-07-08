UAE President receives top Grade 12 students, parents, senior education officials

ABU DHABI, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received top-performing Grade 12 students for the 2024–2025 academic year from across the country, accompanied by their parents and a number of senior education officials.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed students and their families, commending their academic excellence and encouraging them to continue striving for success.

His Highness expressed his sincere congratulations to the students for their achievements, commending them as a source of pride not only for them and their families but also for the nation. He noted that the UAE recognises their dedication and excellence as they contribute to its progress and global standing.

His Highness added that the students' success is the result of their consistent efforts throughout their academic journey. He stated they had proven that determination and hard work make a genuine difference, and ambition has no limits for those who believe in themselves. His Highness described their achievements as an important milestone in building their futures and contributing to the progress and prosperity of the UAE.

His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to developing an inclusive education system that reflects its forward-looking vision, keeps pace with global advancements in learning and technology, and enhances the country’s global competitiveness by preparing national talent equipped with knowledge, values, and strong moral character.

He also praised the vital role played by families and education professionals, including teachers and administrators, as well as their dedication and collaboration in creating a supportive learning environment that enables students to excel academically.

For their part, the students and their parents expressed their pleasure at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They conveyed their deep appreciation for his continuous care, support, and commitment to honouring high-achieving students and empowering them to pursue educational excellence.

