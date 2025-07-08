German firefighters contain major forest blaze

BERLIN, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) – German firefighters have gained control over one of the major forest fires raging in the country's east, local authorities said.

The fire in the eastern state of Thuringia is under control, said Peter Lahann, spokesman for the Saalfeld-Rudolstadt district office.

"At the moment it's drizzling here, the weather is playing into our hands," said Lahann as quoted by DPA.

District administrator Marko Wolfram described the 250-hectare blaze as the largest fire in the state in 30 years. More than 650 firefighters had battled to bring it under control over the last five days, he said.