UFC Fight Night: Whittaker takes on rising star Reinier de Ridder at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) – UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), returns to the UAE capital with an epic middleweight fight as No.5 ranked Robert Whittaker takes on rising star Reinier de Ridder on Saturday, 26th July, at the Etihad Arena.

Five years ago to the day — July 26, 2020 — Robert Whittaker headlined the final card of the original Fight Island series, defeating Darren Till in a near-empty arena during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, he returns to Abu Dhabi on the same date, in front of a roaring crowd, chasing another moment of glory in a place that defined his career. Will history repeat itself?











Light Heavyweight Bout

Ibo Aslan (Türkiye) vs. Billy Elekana (USA)

