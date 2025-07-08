Emir of Qatar, King of Belgium discuss latest regional developments

DOHA, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, discussed with HM King Philippe of Belgium ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

This came during a phone call Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad received on Tuesday from the King of Belgium, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The call also discussed key regional and international developments of common concern.

His Majesty noted Qatar's tireless efforts in mediating a settlement regarding the Gaza Strip.