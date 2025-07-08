SEWA welcomes 85 students to Future Engineer Camp

SHARJAH, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA) welcomed 85 students aged 12 to 14 to the Future Engineer Camp.

The programme, held from July 7 to 17 at the Union Women’s Association in the Halwan area, features nine educational and awareness workshops in the first week and field trips and recreational activities in the second week.

Rashid Al Marzouqi, the Director of the Media and Communications Department at SEWA, explained that more than 400 students applied to join the camp, with 85 selected based on specific criteria, including priority for Emirati residents. The Future Engineer Camp serves as an ideal platform to prepare students for promising professional futures, equipping them with technical skills, developing creativity and innovation, introducing them to sustainable energy sources, and teaching conservation behaviors and safety practices.

He emphasised that nurturing students’ skills at this stage through creative approaches helps instill environmentally conscious decision-making and motivates them to use their time productively. The camp serves as a model of social responsibility, designed to enrich their summer experiences while strengthening their abilities.



