At least eight killed, dozens missing after floods on Nepal-China border

KATHMANDU, 8th July, 2025 (WAM) – At least eight people were killed and over two dozen were missing after the Bhote Koshi River flooded, washing away the "Friendship Bridge" that links China and Nepal, officials said on Tuesday.

Police had recovered eight bodies, none of whom had been identified so far, Nepal Police spokesperson Binod Ghimire told Reuters.

He said 57 people were rescued. Search and rescue operations were continuing, Nepali Army spokesperson Raja Ram Basnet said.

At least 20 people were missing in Nepal, while China's official Xinhua news agency said 11 people were unaccounted for on the Chinese side of the mountainous border region.

In Nepal, the missing included six Chinese workers and three police personnel, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said on X.